Jaws Won't Get the Reboot Treatment Anytime Soon

When it comes to Disney movies that might come out of nowhere and make a ton at the box office, Jungle Cruise might be that movie. Dwayne Johnson seems to print money at the box office, and this is the sort of movie that could do really well. We'll have to see how the reviews end up turning out and if there is going to be any variation at the box office because of the Premier Access offering on Disney+. This is the last movie, at the time of writing, that will have a hybrid release, and the rest of the big 2021 movies will be straight theatrical releases. However, considering the spread of the Delta variant of COVID, who knows that the rest of this year is going to look like [keep wearing your masks even if you've already gotten your shots so we can go see movies on the big screen]. Disney is keeping up the dueling marketing for Jungle Cruise that they have been doing since the first footage was shown, but it's a joke that Debra Messing was not in on, according to a now-deleted tweet.