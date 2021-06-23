4 Copies of Loki First Appearance at Auction, Journey Into Mystery #85
So everyone loves Loki. And he looks a lot differently than he used to. Stan Lee created a version of him for a pre-Marvel comic book called Venus and then brought him into the Journey Into Mystery comic book, created by Stan, his brother Larry Leiber and Jack Kirby alongside his brother Thor in issue #85 in 1963. And, handily timed alongside the new Loki TV show, four copies are up for auction this week at ComicConnect as part of their Session 3: (Detective Comics – Runaways), which all end on the 23rd of June. It also happens to be the third appearance of Thor, and the first appearance of Asgard, Heimdall, and Odin, if you are counting, and features additional artwork by Steve Ditko.bleedingcool.com