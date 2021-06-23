Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

4 Copies of Loki First Appearance at Auction, Journey Into Mystery #85

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo everyone loves Loki. And he looks a lot differently than he used to. Stan Lee created a version of him for a pre-Marvel comic book called Venus and then brought him into the Journey Into Mystery comic book, created by Stan, his brother Larry Leiber and Jack Kirby alongside his brother Thor in issue #85 in 1963. And, handily timed alongside the new Loki TV show, four copies are up for auction this week at ComicConnect as part of their Session 3: (Detective Comics – Runaways), which all end on the 23rd of June. It also happens to be the third appearance of Thor, and the first appearance of Asgard, Heimdall, and Odin, if you are counting, and features additional artwork by Steve Ditko.

bleedingcool.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Stan Lee
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Sasha Lane
Person
Tara Strong
Person
Steve Ditko
Person
Jack Kirby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journey Into Mystery#Loki Tv#Comicconnect#Asgard#Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
eBay
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
Related
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Tom Holland Spotted Kissing ‘Spider-Man’ Costar

Tom Holland started his life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 when the world first saw him as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. Since then, the world has been in love with the adorable British actor and his enthusiasm for the roles that he inhabits. Since 2016, Holland has appeared in four more Marvel films and is preparing for the premiere of his fifth — Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is scheduled to be released on December 17.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Looks Like Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Giving Tom Holland Another New Costume

Over his five-movie run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has worn a variety of costumes, from the traditional-looking Spidey suit Tony Stark first made for him to the stealth suit (or Night Monkey outfit, if you prefer) he briefly wore in Prague. Yesterday, we learned that the MCU’s Peter Parker will get a new costume in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but as it turns out, it won’t be the only fresh superhero suit he’ll be seen wearing. That said, this other one has a drastically different color scheme.
Hartwell, GAHartwell Sun

Actor from Hartwell appears in hit Disney series: ‘Loki’

Actor from Hart County Austin Freeman (right side in left photo), appeared in the Disney+ original series “Loki” and worked alongside Tom Hiddleston (left) who plays the titular antihero. Freeman will be featured in another movie, “The Stranger She Brought Home,” which will premiere on The Lifetime Channel on Thursday, June 24 at 8 p.m.
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

‘Loki’ might’ve already solved one of Marvel’s biggest MCU mysteries

We’ve only seen two episodes from Marvel’s newest MCU TV show for Disney+, but Loki is already more captivating than WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It’s not just because fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston is back, reprising a role he mastered for more than a decade. And it’s not just because Loki is back from the dead, so to speak — the character died in Avengers: Infinity War, but a Loki variant escaped with the tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. It’s also because Loki will provide a few key answers to MCU mysteries, and it’ll also help outline the new...
Moviesepicstream.com

Loki Character Poster Puts the Focus on the Mysterious Sylvie

There is little doubt that the second season of Loki featured a major revelation about the main villain. Now we can get a better look at the fugitive Variant who has been messing with the Sacred Timeline. The new character poster for the Marvel Cinematic Universe show puts the focus on the mysterious Sylvie Lushton aka Enchantress.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Silver Surfer #4 CGC Copy On Auction At ComicConnect

Silver Surfer #4 is one of those books that if you do not have it, you are jealous of those that do. Maybe one of the five most iconic covers from Marvel Comics, Thor swinging at a charging Surfer, is just such a mesmerizing piece of art. John and Sal Buscema crushed this one; I imagine when this one was done, they took the rest of the day off and high-fived each other. On auction right now is a CGC graded copy of this book, part of ComicConnect's Event Auction #46, Session #4. Currently sitting at $2,118, you can tell that this is a great copy of this book and worth bidding on. Check out the iconic Silver Surfer Vs. Thor image below.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

The Debut of Kismet, the First Muslim Superhero, Up for Auction

In a 2014 article about Kismet, Man of Fate, a character that first appeared in Bomber Comics #1, scholar A. David Lewis (who has also continued Kismet in recent times) noted, "Kismet, however, bears recognizing and reclaiming, not only for the fact of his being Muslim but also for the uncommon subtlety of his character in a time of ham-fisted, gimmick-dependent heroes. Whereas other do-gooders had only a vague or passing rationale for their escapades, Kismet was situated right in the heart of '40s Europe, fighting Nazi forces in their many forms. From Southern France to the Czech Underground, to the German Bavarian Alps, Kismet journeyed to wherever his Mission expressed itself." There is a Bomber Comics #1 (Elliot, 1944) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages up for auction at this afternoon's session of the 2021 June 17 – 19 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction coming up from Heritage Auctions.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

What Is the Mysterious Moon Lamentis-1 in 'Loki' Episode 3? Let's Discuss

What is Lamentis-1? In Loki, Lamentis-1 is the moon of the planet Lamentis. In the year 2077, Lamentis-1 is on the verge of being obliterated by the destruction of Lamentis itself. As seen in Episodes 1 and 2 of Loki, the Variant (now known as Sylvie) has been disguising her plans by hiding in apocalypses, so perhaps it's fate when Loki and Sylvie get stranded on a moon about to explode due to their TemPad running out of power.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The First Dell Twilight Zone Comic Is On Auction At ComicConnect

Four Color #1173 is a significant comic for most collectors, a Dell classic. The Twilight Zone made its first comic appearance here. Rod Serling introduces us to three tales of the strange and unexplained, and dear reader, I am here to tell you: this comic is a tough get. In the nine years, I have run a comic store now, I have had this book twice, and one the cover was hanging all the way off. The other was trashed. So, to see a CGC 8.5 copy, like this one on auction at ComicConnect, part of Event Auction #46, Session 5, is dreamy. Check out the painted cover goodness down below.
ComicsComicBook

Loki: Marvel Studios Releases First “Lady Loki” Variant Poster

"Lady Loki" (Sophia Di Martino) travels to your timeline in the latest character poster from Marvel Studios original series Loki. Episode 2, "The Variant," reveals that this "lesser Loki" — as she's called by the Loki Variant L1130 (Tom Hiddleston) arrested by the Time Variance Authority for his crimes against the Sacred timeline — is the hooded fugitive murdering Minutemen and wreaking havoc across timelines. This female Loki has been identified as Sylvie Laufeydottir, according to a closer look at the TVA dossier studied by Loki in Episode 2, sparking speculation Martino's enigmatic Variant is an adaptation of Marvel comics character Sylvie Lushton — a Loki-powered sorceress who becomes the new Enchantress.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Marvel: Sylvie appears as a girl in new Loki trailer [SPOILER]

Sylvie is just officially introduced in the second episode of the Marvel series. Until that point, all that was known was that another variant of Loki has been ambushing squads of TVA hunters, stealing their gear, and wreaking havoc on the Sacred Time Line. In the third episode, she says that she has spent most of her life on the run from TVA, and that her plan to destroy the Time Keepers takes years of planning.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

First Thunderbolts CGC 9.8 On Sale Auction At ComicConnect

If speculation is to be believed (and it usually isn't), the Thunderbolts will be making their debut in the MCU soon. Led by Baron Zemo, the group first appeared in Incredible Hulk #449, debuting Citizen X, Meteorite, Techno, MACH-1, Songbird, and Atlas. I remember buying this book off the rack and instantly falling head over heels for the team to the point where I will buy any issue they appear in to this day. On auction right now at ComicConnect in Session #3, Event Auction #46 is a CGC 9.8 copy of this modern key, which is skyrocketing in price right now. Already at $405 as of this writing, this one has major heat behind it. Check out the Thunderbolts against the Hulk below.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

It Appears That Loki Will Be Arriving In Fortnite Shortly

Epic Games and Marvel appear to be working together again on Fortnite as it looks like Loki will be joining the fray as the next character. As you're probably already aware, Epic has been working with a ton of people to get as many licenses into the game as possible as they're basically becoming the real-life version of Ready Player One. Really, it's only a matter of time before we're racing around the island in Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters while firing off the Noisy Cricket from Men In Black as we chase down people who look like the monster from The Thing, all while trying to get a gold medal and piece of the Aggro Crag from Nickelodeon Guts. (You can't tell me that isn't going to happen!) So it shouldn't come as any surprise that the company is working with Marvel again to bring in the trickster god himself, Loki, into the fray.
TV SeriesGamespot

New Loki Video Looks At Sylvie, The MCU's Latest Mysterious Character

A new Loki featurette focusing on a the character of Sylvie has been released. Sylvie is a variant of Loki and is played by Sophia Di Martino. Sylvie was introduced at the end of Loki Episode 2, and her character and relationship with Loki was explored more extensively in this week's third episode. In the new promo, Di Martino talks about taking advice from Loki actor Tom Hiddleston about how to play Sylvie, while also ensuring that the character was "unique." Check it out below:
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Loki Reunites With Mobius in First Midseason Teaser for ‘Loki’ (VIDEO)

Loki‘s season is halfway through, and Disney+ is giving viewers a peek at the second set of Marvel’s exciting series. In a new midseason teaser released by the streamer, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) faces new challenges as his story with the TVA, Mobius (Owen Wilson), and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) continues. The promo unveils never-before-seen clips from the series that fans will no doubt be interested in.
TV SeriesComicBook

Loki Reveals Richard E. Grant’s Mystery Character

It took two full episodes of Loki for the series to reveal the identity of Sophia Di Martino, one of its main cast members. All eyes then turned to the last announced member of the cast that hadn't been seen on the show: Richard E. Grant. In "The Nexus Event," the fourth episode of Loki, the acclaimed actor finally made his debut on the popular Marvel series, and the identity of his character is sure to surprise a lot of fans.