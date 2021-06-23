Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

From Rapping, To Writing, To Podcasting, Dessa’s Resume Is Getting Longer

WAMU
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has meant a major touring hiatus for musical artists. But that hasn’t stopped Dessa from making new music. In January, she announced a single series called “Ides,” where she releases a new song on the 15th of every month. There’s even one called “Terry Gross.”. From MPR News:

wamu.org
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Gross
Person
Dessa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcasting#Mpr News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
Related
Musicmdcthereporter.com

Today’s Rap Lyrics Are A Watered Down Version Of What The Genre Once Was

You hop into your best friend’s car, and after a quick salutation, you tell them your destination. Since you have to get on the freeway, you know that it’ll be a while before you reach your desired location, so you ask your friend if he wants to listen to anything. They oblige and turn to a random music channel.
Hip HopA.V. Club

Who’s the current queen of rap? Find out on new hip hop podcast The What?!

The Synodus Horrenda was a curious historical event wherein a pope who had been dead for seven months was exhumed so that his corpse could stand trial. It is also the namesake for a macabre history podcast whose erudite and nameless host explores the many ways that death has shaped society. The podcast is divided into multi-episode arcs linked around themes such as mass hysteria or the deaths of tyrants, with this latest tale of woe kicking off a series on shipwrecks. Our mysterious narrator condenses decades of French revolutions and restorations to explain why a singularly unqualified officer was put in charge of the frigate Medusa, which sank off the coast of Africa in 1816. In the immediate aftermath, 157 crewmembers were abandoned by the upper-class officers and subjected to two weeks of hell on a half-sunk raft. Under the baking African sun, that raft would see riots, murder, sickness, and cannibalism whittle down the survivors until only 15 men were eventually rescued. All of this is told in the narrator’s detached yet warmly reassuring voice, leaving you almost comforted by the knowledge that nothing good has ever happened or will ever happen. [Anthony D Herrera]
Musicundertheradarmag.com

London Grammar – Listen to Our Interview in the New Episode of Our Podcast

Hannah Reid of London Grammar is the latest guest on the Under the Radar Podcast, discussing the British electronic trio’s recent album, California Soil. After more than a decade of experiencing music industry misogyny and constant micro-aggressions—that were starting to chip away at her confidence and had larger consequences on her health—Reid is speaking out.
MusicRegister Citizen

Big Red Machine Unveils Taylor Swift Collab, 'Renegade'

Swifties, rejoice. After a series of online teasers that sent fans into a frenzy, Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon’s Big Red Machine project has released “Renegade,” the first of two collaborations with Taylor Swift that will be found on the group’s second album, “How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?,” due Aug. 27 via 37d03d/Jagjaguwar. A Michael Brown-directed video for “Renegade” is also now online.
MusicNPR

New Music Friday: The Top 6 Albums Out On July 2

Since releasing his debut album in 2017, Chicago rapper G Herbo has built his reputation on gritty tales of survival on the streets. But his biggest hit was 2020's PTSD, an album that bared his softer, more introspective side as he admitted that he, too, cries. On his latest album, 25, G Herbo digs deeper into his vulnerabilities, ruminating on the wounds he's carried and his hopes for the future. On this week's show, we give a listen to 25 and talk about the evolution of the rapper's life and music.
MusicWAMU

Questlove Discusses His Must-See New Doc, ‘Summer Of Soul’

Sly Stone performs at the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969, in a still from the film Summer of Soul. Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson knows you have probably heard a lot about Woodstock, the legendary summer concert festival of the late 1960s. But a few years back, Questlove, best known as drummer and composer with The Roots, was asked to direct a music documentary, Summer of Soul, about another legendary concert, one you probably haven’t heard about.
Musicearmilk.com

The FADER Uncovered podcast details music history while it writes a little of its own

Nowadays it seems like everyone and their mother has their own podcast. However, the FADER Uncovered isn't your mom's podcast. Boasting the in-depth, encyclopedic music knowledge of its host, legendary producer Mark Ronson, FADER Uncovered is a long look at the careers of established superstars and legends-in-the-making. Able to rattle off a seemingly never-ending treasure trove of fascinating and deeply humanizing stories with some of music's biggest names (David Byrne, Erykah Badu, Tame Impala), Ronson is a true music nerd's nerd and the driving force behind what is hands down the most in-depth music podcast this year.
Musictalentrecap.com

Pharrell Rapping is a Major Highlight of Tyler, The Creator’s New Album

Tyler, The Creator’s new Call Me If You Get Lost album is the ultimate follow-up to his 2019 Grammy-winning album Igor. One of the biggest highlights of the entire album is Pharrell Williams going absolutely off with a 40-second rap verse. The song “Juggernaut” is a chaotic masterpiece. Pharrell is...
Musichypebeast.com

Vic Mensa Delivers Astonishing 10-Minute Freestyle Over DJ Premier's "Nas Is Like"

Vic Mensa dropped by L.A. Leakers to deliver a stunning 10-minute freestyle over DJ Premier‘s “Nas Is Like.”. The performance, which is more than impressive, arrives a few months after I TAPE and hears Mensa touch on starting his own business and namedropping the likes of Game of Thrones, John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen, Maya Angelou and more. It evidently blew the minds of DJ Sourmilk and Justin Credible, with the latter saying, “Anyone who asks me my top five L.A. Leakers freestyle — if I don’t say Vic Mensa, you slap the sh*it out of me right there.”
MusicTech Times

Shecky rises as a people’s favourite in the rap world:

Coming from a very modern era is Shecky, one of the newest rising talents in the entire rap industry. Being a very hard-working individual in general, he has worked extremely minutely so that he can achieve his goals without missing out. And in turn, he has managed to receive a lot of appreciation from the people in general. As of recent years, Shecky, hailing from Canada, has emerged as a true favorite in the worldwide rap and hip-hop fandom.
MusicPosted by
GQMagazine

Tyler, The Creator's Best Rap Performances

You’ve probably heard this, but Tyler, the Creator is rapping again. One of the predominant narratives around the release of his new studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, is that he’s rediscovered a passion for the craft of rap that had diminished. A clip from Tyler’s 2014 interview with Larry King features the musician explaining that he felt creatively limited by the genre.
MusicNME

Electronic musician and producer Napolian has died, aged 29

Electronic musician and producer Napolian has died at the age of 29, it has been confirmed. The Los Angeles-based creative, whose real name was Ian Evans, had worked with the likes of Kelela, A$AP Ferg and Yves Tumor in his production career. He also released his own music on labels...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
WGN TV

TikTok videos to get 3 times longer

CHICAGO — TikTok videos are about to get quite a bit longer. The video-sharing app will soon allow everyone to publish videos up to three minutes long, three times the current one-minute limit. The extension is expected to give creators more filming flexibility, lessening the need for multi-part posts. “We...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

5 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Laura Mvula, G Herbo, Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and projects from Laura Mvula, G Herbo, Bobby Gillespie and Jehnny Beth, Surf Gang, and YN Jay. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MusicL.A. Weekly

From Freddie Gibbs to Peter Gabriel — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Freddie Gibbs to Peter Gabriel: The sixty-first LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s hip-hop from Rob $tone and Freddie Gibbs, electronic music from Peking Duk and Nora En Pure, punk from N8NOFACE, rock from Hayley & the Crushers and Motorhead, dream-pop from Nightjacket, and so much more.