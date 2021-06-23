Cancel
Heels Star Stephen Amell Responds to Airline Incident Allegations

By Ray Flook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApparently, the one thing that Heels & Arrow star Stephen Amell and the tabloid press can agree upon is that something happened on Monday that required Amell to leave a flight he was on with his wife Cassandra Jean and head home to Los Angeles on a separate flight. From there, things begin to differ greatly. According to reports this morning, Amell was "forcibly removed" from a Delta flight on Monday after "allegedly screaming at his wife in front of a plane full of passengers." Sources to the reporting allege that Amell "appeared intoxicated" and refused a flight attendant's request to lower his voice- eventually requiring "an air marshal and 3 other attendants had to give him the heave-ho" from the flight he and Jean were taking back from the ATX TV Festival.

