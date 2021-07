The greatest thing about theme parks is the way they can make you feel like you're inside your favorite stories. But while Disneyland and Walt Disney World can make you feel like you're visiting a Star Wars planet or inside a corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, part of what makes that immersion so successful is that all the various franchises are kept separate from each other. The downside of that is that we lose the potential fun of seeing some of these characters interact. However, an update to a popular attraction found at three Disney Parks is about to change that, as Donald Duck is about to visit the world of Pixar's Coco.