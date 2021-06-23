Cancel
Is The Pokémon TCG Scalping Crisis Truly Finished?

By Theo Dwyer
bleedingcool.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Pokémon TCG released its latest set, Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. This new set comes during one of the most intense years in the history of the hobby, and a convergence of events including the franchise's 25th anniversary, a major surge in YouTube pack-opening content, the Logan Paul stuff, the demographic of the original release aging up and now being able to afford a wave of incredibly appealing products. This has led to a wave of speculators who have become scalpers, clearing off shelves and then reselling product at higher prices in the secondary market. Many people have been unable to find Pokémon cards anywhere… until, possibly, now. All over social media, one can see footage of surprised customers witnessing shelves packed with this newly released set. One must wonder… is the Pokémon TCG scalping crisis truly over? And if so, how was this battle won?

