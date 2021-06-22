Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Roy Chapman

timessentinel.com
 16 days ago

Roy Chapman, 73, of Nancy, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at his residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.

obituaries.timessentinel.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Chapman
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Chapman Brothers Celebrating 40 Years

This year is special for local Southern rock-country band Chapman Brothers. It’s the 40th anniversary for the music group. Jeff and Jerry Chapman formed the band in 1981. Chapman Brothers will be the headline act at Bond County Fourth Fest Friday at 9:30 p.m. in downtown Greenville. Jeff Chapman talked...
Springville, UTDaily Herald

Liam Hamilton McKelvey

Time makes a warrior of us all. Liam Hamilton McKelvey, born March 14, 1996, faced much adversity when coming into this beautifully fragile world. In the process of his birth, he almost passed several times, but his warrior spirit was strong and his family's undying love, mystically forged the foundation for this special soul to enter our world. There are many words that come to mind when we think of our brother: a born leader, a master craftsman, an amazing athlete, a dedicated friend, brother, uncle and son, a comedian, a lover of life, people, and the outdoors, a gifted soldier, and most of all a truly genuine soul.
Bedford County, PAmcheraldonline.com

Bedford County Players to Put on Comedy 'Opal's Husband'

The Bedford County Players will be performing John Patrick's comedy, "Opal's Husband," at the Church of the Brethren July 23, 24, 30 and 31. Friday shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday's matinee begins at 3 p.m., followed by an evening performance at 7:30 p.m. For reservations please call (814)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy