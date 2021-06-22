Roy Chapman

Time makes a warrior of us all. Liam Hamilton McKelvey, born March 14, 1996, faced much adversity when coming into this beautifully fragile world. In the process of his birth, he almost passed several times, but his warrior spirit was strong and his family's undying love, mystically forged the foundation for this special soul to enter our world. There are many words that come to mind when we think of our brother: a born leader, a master craftsman, an amazing athlete, a dedicated friend, brother, uncle and son, a comedian, a lover of life, people, and the outdoors, a gifted soldier, and most of all a truly genuine soul.