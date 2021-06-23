A Nightmare on Elm Street 4 Director on Making Freddy like James Bond

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has stated who he would like to see take up the mantle of 007 after Daniel Craig. With the release of No Time to Die in theaters this fall, Craig will wrap up his run as the iconic character. With that, it's only a matter of time before someone else has to step up and fill those shows. Now, the Goldeneye star has revealed that he would like to either see Idris Elbra or Tom Hardy in the role for the next iteration of the franchise.