A Nightmare on Elm Street 4 Director on Making Freddy like James Bond
Wes Craven's beloved franchise A Nightmare on Elm Street has seen its fair share of fun, wicked horror, and some bizarre, campy choices over the span of 37 years. The first film completely livened up people's adoration for horror, almost immediately making a sequel (and eventually a franchise) a sure bet. However, after the bizarre choices in the mostly unrelated sequel and the improvement with the third film, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, there was an absence of a crucial scream queen – so it took another stab at shifting the direction.bleedingcool.com