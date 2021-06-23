Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Fist Of The North Star Production Cel Up For Auction At Heritage

By Joshua Nelson
bleedingcool.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAction shows are so commonplace nowadays. There are so many different shows that depict violent acts, gore, and wanton cruelty that it's easy to be desensitized to such things. But back in the 1980s, this sort of ultraviolence was not nearly as common to see on TV, but that's only a modicum of what makes the anime known as Fist of the North Star so influential as a franchise. The entirety of what makes up the media franchise has a net worth of approximately $14.8 billion, making it one of the most successful and lucrative pieces of media to ever exist. That popularity is part of why Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals with comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles, has put a rare production cel from the anime up for auction. Prospective bidders have until 9:50 AM Central Time (or 10:50 AM Eastern Time) on Friday, June 25th, to make a bid on this epic television relic.

bleedingcool.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Star, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction House#Cel#Anime Series#Heritage Auctions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.