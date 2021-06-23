Fist Of The North Star Production Cel Up For Auction At Heritage

Action shows are so commonplace nowadays. There are so many different shows that depict violent acts, gore, and wanton cruelty that it's easy to be desensitized to such things. But back in the 1980s, this sort of ultraviolence was not nearly as common to see on TV, but that's only a modicum of what makes the anime known as Fist of the North Star so influential as a franchise. The entirety of what makes up the media franchise has a net worth of approximately $14.8 billion, making it one of the most successful and lucrative pieces of media to ever exist. That popularity is part of why Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals with comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectibles, has put a rare production cel from the anime up for auction. Prospective bidders have until 9:50 AM Central Time (or 10:50 AM Eastern Time) on Friday, June 25th, to make a bid on this epic television relic.