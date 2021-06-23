When Iceman Had The Hots For Angel – Sixty Years Ago (Pride Spoilers)

PrintWatch: A run around all the comic books in the direct market and seeing which ones have sold enough to warrant a new printing. Some you may expect you may not. After yesterday's barn-storming sales success, X-Factor #10 is predictably going for a second printing from Marvel Comics. No cover yet, but it should be out on July the 28th. It will also be joined by Shang Chi #1 and #2 getting a second printing, as does WEB Of Spider-Man #2 (for which we do have the cover), just like the first. Looks like the success of those first issues carried on to the second beyond retailer initial expectations. It has become a rarity of late for Marvel Comics to go to second printings; these three seem like the exception.