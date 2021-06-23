When Iceman Had The Hots For Angel – Sixty Years Ago (Pride Spoilers)
It's Iceman time! Today's Marvel's Voices: Pride comic book has a lot of X-Men. A lot of X-Men. Even crossing over with the Hellfire Gala and the after-party on Arakko/Mars. As well as running through Marvel's LGBTQ history which glosses over some of the publisher's more terrible moments. But it does also mention Bobby Drake, Iceman, one of the original X-Men from the sixties who came out of the closet recently.bleedingcool.com