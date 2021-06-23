Arizona State Board of Physical Therapy issues one physical therapist assistant license in zip code 86314 during Q1
The Arizona State Board of Physical Therapy issued one physical therapist assistant license in the zip code 86314 during the first quarter, according to the State of Arizona. More than 99 percent of Arizona's businesses are considered small with more than 40 percent of Arizona employees working for small businesses, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.azbusinessdaily.com