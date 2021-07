Virgil Abloh and Off-White™ have announced an all-new kidswear line for the upcoming Fall/Winter 2021 season, allowing kids to be just as fashionable as adults. The line will include clothing, footwear and accessories for children aged between four and 12. Drawing inspiration from hippie culture, the bold color palette and vibrant motifs dress a selection of hoodies, jackets, tops, bottoms and hats. Kids-centric branding arrives in the form of sun doodles, stick figures and squiggly lettering, while the brand’s signature “OFF” logo appears across the items. Also introduced is the first children’s sneaker, the “Low Vulcanized,” with more models set to come in the future.