It's only in its second week of release, but In the Heights has already got the ultimate 2021 seal of approval—its soundtrack has gone viral on TikTok. In the Heights is the movie version of the Broadway hit musical of the same name. It tells the story of Usnavi, a bodega owner in Washington Heights, a neighborhood in New York. Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda created the original In the Heights, and has seemingly struck gold with the soundtrack once more, 16 years after its first release.