Nike Taps Pineapple Leather for Sustainable New Sneakers

Virgil Abloh has always been ambitious when it comes to his design work. Off-White has become a household name around the world, and his brand has even done large-scale collaborations with Nike. In 2017, they teamed up for "The Ten" which was a collection of classic Nike silhouettes that had been given Off-White aesthetics. Throughout the last four years, Abloh has delivered even more Nike shoes to the market, and now, he is about to release his most ambitious project yet.