Nike Taps Pineapple Leather for Sustainable New Sneakers

By Jessica Binns
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 10 days ago
Nike tapped into eco-minded materials to deliver fruity new footwear. Joining brands like Chanel, H&M and Hugo Boss, the Oregon athletic giant turned to a niche but growing biomaterial to design the Happy Pineapple Collection. The seven-sneaker release incorporates Piñatex, which uses the fibers of pineapple leaves that are usually discarded, left to rot or burned after the fruit is harvested in the Philippines. It’s among the first to use a newly tweaked version of the material, it said, which now uses 95 percent renewable materials in addition to offering “enhanced performance.”

