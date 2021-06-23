Glenn Close Joins Season 2 of Spy Drama ‘Tehran’ on Apple TV+

JAKE GYLLENHAAL & VANESSA KIRBY SIGN ON FOR SUDDENLY: Oscar-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby have signed on to star in Suddenly, a hot commodity at Cannes. The film is based on Isabelle Autissier‘s French-language novel Soudain Seuls. Writer-director Thomas Bidegain commented: “With Suddenly, I wanted to analyse the deep dynamics of a relationship stripped of all the artifices of the modern world, when facing life and death situations in a wondrous but hostile environment. Jake and Vanessa are a dream pairing who elevate the film to an entirely new dimension and are dream partners for making the film, along with our friends at Studiocanal.”