Options for Improving Damaged Pastures

By Rory Lewandowski, OSU Extension Educator, Wayne County, Stan Smith, OSU Extension PA
beef2live.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLate spring through mid-summer of 2015 was one of the wettest years in recent years for many parts of Ohio causing pastures to suffer from excessive traffic and trampling. To add insult to injury or maybe just more injury on top of injury, in many parts of the state when the rains finally stopped, it turned drier than average until late fall. The result was that many pastures struggled to recover and a number of pastures were overgrazed going in to the winter. There is no doubt that some pasture and hayfield stands will be reduced as they come out of dormancy. This spring, one key decision facing managers will be whether or not to reseed the pasture or hay fields that have suffered from Mother Nature’s (and mismanagement) abuse over the past year or so.

