Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Simon Cowell to Judge New High Stakes Music Competition ‘Walk The Line’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
starlocalmedia.com
 10 days ago

Simon Cowell is cooking up a new musical game show with a high stakes twist, as contestants will choose whether to stay in or cash out. Walk The Line will premiere on ITV in the U.K. with the global roll-out for the project set to be handled by ITV Studios. Cowell will return to the broadcaster where he currently serves as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent and before that The X Factor and Pop Idol. The veteran producer will once again head up a judging panel for this new singing competition.

starlocalmedia.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Cowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Competition#Itv Studios#Got Talent#Syco Entertainment#Lifted Entertainment#Itv Hub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Simon Cowell to return to ITV for brand new musical gameshow

Simon Cowell is set to launch a new musical game show on ITV called Walk The Line. The X Factor star will head a panel of judges overseeing musical variety acts, who will be given a choice each week to cash out and leave or stay in the competition and play for potentially more money.
CelebritiesDecider

Sofia Vergara Vows to Get Revenge on Simon Cowell After ‘AGT’ Prank

Simon Cowell gave America’s Got Talent quite the scare on last night’s episode when the show brought back infamous “comedy danger act” Ryan Stock and Amberlynn Walker. The duo, who previously appeared on AGT when Walker hit Stock’s neck with a flaming arrow during their act, returned for a second chance, this time looping Cowell and judge Sofia Vergara into their bit, Yahoo Entertainment reports.
Businessarcamax.com

Simon Cowell investing in drinks company

Simon Cowell is to invest £500,000 in a low-calorie alcohol company. The music mogul has overhauled his lifestyle in recent years, and one of the changes he's made is to opt to drink SkinnyBrands Premium Lager when he fancies a tipple. And Simon has become such an "absolute devotee" to...
MusicPopSugar

This AGT Contestant Earned a Golden Buzzer Despite Performing a Song Simon Cowell Despises

"Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, showstopping, spectacular . . ." Lady Gaga's viral string of compliments may have been originally intended for Ryan Murphy back in 2015, but they could absolutely be used to describe Jimmie Herrod, too. A 30-year-old singer from Portland, OR, Herrod auditioned for America's Got Talent on Tuesday night and showed off quite the impressive superpower: the ability to change Simon Cowell's opinion. Sounds damn-near impossible, but rest assured he made it happen.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Simon Cowell makes rare comment on terrifying back injury - fans react

Simon Cowell doesn't often talk about his personal life on social media, but this week, he commented on one of the biggest challenges he's been through in the last few years. Taking to Instagram, the America's Got Talent star shared a short clip from Tuesday night's show, which showed him with a balloon above his face as his co-star Sofia Vergara stood opposite him, blindfolded and holding on to a crossbow.
BusinessPosted by
newschain

Low calorie beer company gets a ‘yes’ from Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell is hoping his latest venture will prove to have the X-Factor. The music guru and TV talent show supremo is said to be investing £500,000 in diet alcoholic drinks brand Skinny Lager. The 61-year-old has revised his lifestyle in recent years, with low alcohol lager now his tipple...
Moviestalentrecap.com

Simon Cowell is the ‘Grey Wiggle’ in Funny New Commercial

Simon Cowell recently joined Australian children’s music group the Wiggles in a new commercial for Uber Eats. The ad, which is airing in Australia, features Cowell as a fifth member of the group. Because of Cowell’s notoriously grumpy personality, he’s been named the Grey Wiggle. He responds to his companions’ positive attitudes exactly how you would expect him to.
Celebritiesthemusicnetwork.com

The Wiggles & Simon Cowell front new Uber Eats campaign

Aussie children’s music superstars The Wiggles are the latest local celebrities to promote Uber Eats. Joining them in the new ‘Tonight I’ll Be Eating’ campaign is Simon Cowell, talent show judge, record executive, producer and celebrity manager. Cowell stars as the grumpy ‘Grey Wiggle’, in stark contrast to the enthusiastic...
MusicTVOvermind

The Elite List of Musicians Who Simon Cowell Discovered

Admit it, when American Idol debuted back in 2002, you had no idea who Simon Cowell was. Although the show introduced him as someone who had a successful career behind the scenes in the music industry, most viewers hadn’t heard his name before. As a result, you probably wondered what gave him the right to judge people’s performances so critically. Apparently, however, Simon might just be more qualified than a lot of us thought. What many people didn’t realize, however, was that Simon really had contributed a lot to the industry. Throughout his career, Simon has been responsible for discovered several successful artists, most of whom are from the UK. Keep reading for a list of some of the greatest musicians Simon Cowell discovered.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

‘AGT’ Recap: A Singer Proves Simon Cowell Wrong & Earns Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer

‘AGT’ named a new frontrunner when Sofia Vergara pressed her Golden Buzzer. This singer had Simon Cowell taking back his words by the end of his audition!. Jimmie Herrod is the AGT contestant to watch out for after the June 22 episode. The Portland singer takes the stage to perform “Tomorrow” from Annie. Simon Cowell is immediately turned off by the song choice, calling it the “worst song in the world.”