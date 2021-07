Curt Connors has spent decades (or, in Marvel time, 3 weeks) trying to rid himself of the curse of being The Lizard. But in this preview of Amazing Spider-Man #70, it appears he may have finally figured it out. At least, that's what we're getting from the conversation Dr. Connors has with Peter Parker in the preview. But there's just one problem: it looks like Doctor Octopus may have stolen it. Hmmm… what could Doctor Octopus do with a machine like that? And perhaps more importantly, did he use it on Curt Connors first? And if he did… does that mean he now has a Lizard of his own? Check out the preview below.