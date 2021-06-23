Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Glenn Close Joins Season 2 of Spy Drama ‘Tehran’ on Apple TV+

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
starlocalmedia.com
 10 days ago

Oscar-nominated actress Glenn Close will be joining the Apple TV+ thriller Tehran as a series regular in the upcoming second season. The Israeli spy series, created by Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, debuted on Israel’s Kan public channel in June 2020 before premiering globally on Apple TV+ in September. The story — which is told in Hebrew, Persian and English — revolves around Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan) on an undercover mission in the Iranian capital to disable a nuclear reactor.

starlocalmedia.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Navid Negahban
Person
Glenn Close
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tehran#Israeli Government#Mossad#Iranian#British#Shula Productions#Syrkin#Paper Plane Productions#Paper Entertainment#Cineflix Studios#Kan 11#Israelis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Greece
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswfav951.com

Industry News: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rob Delaney, Glenn Close and More!

JAKE GYLLENHAAL & VANESSA KIRBY SIGN ON FOR SUDDENLY: Oscar-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby have signed on to star in Suddenly, a hot commodity at Cannes. The film is based on Isabelle Autissier‘s French-language novel Soudain Seuls. Writer-director Thomas Bidegain commented: “With Suddenly, I wanted to analyse the deep dynamics of a relationship stripped of all the artifices of the modern world, when facing life and death situations in a wondrous but hostile environment. Jake and Vanessa are a dream pairing who elevate the film to an entirely new dimension and are dream partners for making the film, along with our friends at Studiocanal.”
Worlddarkhorizons.com

TV News: Tehran, Girl, Offer, Jellystone, Loki

Glenn Close is set to star in the second season of the original espionage thriller series “Tehran” on the Apple TV+ service. Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi also star. The series follows Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan as she goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran. Close...
TV & VideosTVLine

TVLine Items: Good Fight Adds Sykes, Glenn Close Joins Tehran and More

Wanda Sykes is lawyering up for a recurring role on The Good Fight: The actress/comedian will appear in Season 5 of the Paramount+ series as Allegra Durado, “a brilliant, strategic attorney who’s been away from the law for 10 years while trying to finish her white whale of a book,” our sister site Deadline reports.
TV SeriesMacdaily News

Apple TV+ orders new drama series ‘City on Fire’

Apple today announced a series order for “City on Fire,” a new drama series inspired by the acclaimed novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg. Set to be produced by Apple Studios and written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (“Gossip Girl,” “Looking for Alaska,” “The OC”), the eight-episode first season of the series will make its global debut on Apple TV+.
TV & VideosApple Insider

Apple TV+ promotes 'Central Park' season two with new lyric video

Apple is promoting its Apple TV+ animated series "Central Park" with a lyric music video for one of the second season's new original songs. The music video contains lyrics for the season two track, "Pour Poor Me More Please." The song features Stanley Tucci and Norm Lewis. This Emmy and...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Mythic Quest season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following today’s big season 2 finale, can you expect a Mythic Quest season 3 renewal to happen? Or, is it more likely that the show gets canceled?. As per usual when it comes to finales, there are a lot of moving parts here and a lot of people who need to come to an agreement. Nonetheless, we’re hopeful that a season 3 of the workplace comedy will happen.
TV Seriesmanisteenews.com

Best TV dramas of the '80s

Stacker compiled data on all drama TV shows from the ’80s and ranked them according to IMDb user rating to bring you the best TV dramas of the decade.
San Francisco, CASFGate

The best drama series of 2021 on Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV Plus and more

After 15 months of trying to only watch comedies so that we could experience some laughter during the doldrums of 2020, it's time to reopen our minds to the new shows of 2021. Especially the dramas. There are some good ones this year. Many of these shows highlight superb acting performances, showcase Bay Area culture (current and ancient), martial arts and combine humor with intense subject matter.
TV Seriesc21media.net

Apple TV+ orders Anglo-French drama

Global streamer Apple TV+ has ordered an English- and French-language thriller series starring Vincent Cassel (Black Swan) and Eva Green (Casino Royale). Liaison is being coproduced by UK-based Ringside Studios and France’s Leonis Production, both of which are owned by French production group Newen. The contemporary drama explores how the...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

How to watch the Central Park Season 2 premiere tonight on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ animated musical comedy Central Park Season 2 returns tomorrow with its sophomore season. The acclaimed comedy follows the Tillermans, a family living in the world’s most famous park. Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) is the park manager, Paige (Kathryn Hahn) is his journalist wife, and together they raise their children Molly (Emmy Raver-Lampman) and Cole (Tituss Burgess) while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandham (Stanley Tucci) and her miserable assistant Helen (Daveed Diggs), who want to turn the park into luxury condos.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

See Season 2 Trailer: Jason Momoa Vs. Dave Bautista on Apple TV+ This August

Good news for fans of Apple TV+'s Jason Momoa-led sci-fi series, , as the show's upcoming second season has now been revealed to begin on Friday, August 27, with a third season also now confirmed to be in development. A newly released trailer for the second season teases much more of Momoa's expert scowl as he navigates his way through this bleak post-apocalyptic world.
TV SeriesColumbian

Chris Evans stars in Apple TV+ series

In a week light on feature films, one of the early limited series on Apple TV+ tops the DVD releases for the week of July 6. “Defending Jacob”: Chris Evans of “Captain America” fame stars as a Massachusetts assistant district attorney whose world is turned upside down when his teenage son is accused of killing a classmate.
TV & Videosidownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ drama ‘CODA’ finally gets an official trailer

Earlier this year, Apple secured the rights to CODA, a drama that earned itself plenty of praise after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Since then, we’ve learned the film will premiere not only on Apple TV+, but also in theaters, in the middle of August. But we’ve been waiting a long time for a trailer.
MoviesApple Insider

Sunita Mani joins Apple TV+ film 'Spirited,' based on 'A Christmas Carol'

Sunita Mani has joined the cast of upcoming Apple TV+ original film "Spirited," a rendition of Charles Dickens classic "A Christmas Carol." Mani will join existing cast members Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. She will play the Ghost of Christmas Past in the musical adaptation. "Spirited" will be...
TV SeriesInverse

Mythic Quest Season 3 release date, plot, trailer, cast, for the Apple TV comedy

How many butt holes do you think Pootie Shoe would give Mythic Quest Season 2? I want to say: Five out of five. Arguably one of the most underrated TV comedies of the streaming age, Mythic Quest has wrapped an incredible second season on Apple TV+. With the creators logged off (for now), many questions remain unanswered about what’s next for Ian, Poppy, and the rest of the overworked employees at Mythic Quest HQ. But will there be a third season of Mythic Quest?
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘CODA’ Trailer: The Deaf Culture-Focused Drama that Dominated Sundance Comes To Apple TV+ In August

Apple TV+ has put out a bunch of high-profile original movies in the year-and-a-half since its launch. “On the Rocks,” “Greyhound,” and “Cherry” were all made with veteran directors and big-name stars. But critics weren’t as enthusiastic about any of those projects as the streamer might have hoped. “CODA,” on the other hand, has been piling up accolades without an A-lister in sight.