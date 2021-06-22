Cancel
Agriculture

We must transform the food system to achieve climate and sustainable development goals

EurekAlert
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are at a critical point in human history and that of the planet. Continuing to produce food in the current manner is neither good for public health or for that of the planet. It is time to revolutionise our food systems, to literally transform them for good. This revolution requires a shift in thinking and actions from farmers, processors, researchers and policy makers. We need to see the agrifood system as part of global biodiversity and a critical asset rather than a principal cause of climate change.

#Sustainable Food System#Food Systems#Food Science#Agrifood#Sea Resources Management#Environmental Physics#Groundnut Physiologist#The Semi Arid Tropics#Cffrc#Airca#The Nobel Foundation
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Improving transparency of integrated assessment models related to climate change

Integrated Assessment Models (IAMs) connect trends in future socio-economic and technological development with impacts on the environment, such as global climate change. Critics have taken issue with the transparency of IAM methods and assumptions as well as the transparency of assessments of IAMs by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change.
AgricultureEurekAlert

Engineering seeds to resist drought

As the world continues to warm, many arid regions that already have marginal conditions for agriculture will be increasingly under stress, potentially leading to severe food shortages. Now, researchers at MIT have come up with a promising process for protecting seeds from the stress of water shortage during their crucial germination phase, and even providing the plants with extra nutrition at the same time.
EurekAlert

Researchers propose a scheme that treats carbon emissions like financial debt

The recent extreme heat in the Western United States and Canada may seem remarkable now, but events like these are made more likely, and more severe, under climate change. The consequences are likely to be far-reaching, with overwhelmingly negative impacts on land and ocean ecosystems, biodiversity, food production and the built environment.
Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

CAREER award to focus on improving agriculture products

Flavonoid compounds (products extracted from plants) are antioxidants and some have been shown to have nutraceutical and medicinal roles such as antiviral, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic activities. In an effort to examine how flavonoid compounds are produced in plants, specifically in citrus species, an assistant professor at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR), received $876,213 from a National Science Foundation CAREER award over the next five years.
Agriculturebostonnews.net

Agroecology as the Centrepiece of Sustainable Food Systems

The world is facing rising hunger and food insecurity, biodiversity loss and the impacts of a changing climate. Experts are increasingly looking to agroecology for sustainable food production. The most important goal of a food system or of agricultural production is to increase food production for our increasing population, but...
EconomyGreenBiz

A ‘value proposition framework’ for sustainable development

Value. It’s the name of the game. Create it economically; capture it distinctively. Whatever theoretical economic framework (such as game theory or decision analysis) or business model you want to select, value is at the heart of it. Individuals, organizations businesses and governments act to increase value — also referred to as utility — from their perspectives.
AgriculturePhys.org

Climate-resilience of rural chicken is in the genes

The genetic make-up of indigenous chickens has changed to better cope with climatic challenges, giving hope to future breeding of more productive and climate-resilient livestock, a study in Ethiopia has found. According to researchers, backyard poultry farming provides about 97 percent of Ethiopia's total poultry meat and egg production. African...
EconomyGreenBiz

Ecosystems for good: How collaborator networks achieve sustainability

Crowds, clouds, collaborators and competitors: Digital ecosystems are uniting disparate participants to target bigger and better outcomes. While the ability of ecosystems to enhance value creation and amplify impact is well-regarded in business, their potential to drive public good is quickly coming into focus. This is because digital ecosystems promote...
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Balancing Plant Growth and Resilience

In an international research project, a research group at the Gregor Mendel Institute in Vienna has investigated how plants react to rising temperatures in terms of the two strategies essential for their survival: “growth” and “warding off disease”. Their studies show that heat triggers a broad immune response and stops growth. Awareness of these regulatory mechanisms is becoming increasingly important in the face of climate change.
IndiaPhys.org

Researchers achieve improved prediction of Indian Monsoon onset using machine learning

The onset of the Indian summer monsoon has been predicted three months ahead for the last 40 years with the highest precision up until today. The result indicates longer seasonal forecasts based on machine learning may be a way to mitigate the consequences of an erratic monsoon system under future global warming. Dr. Takahito Mitsui and Dr. Niklas Boers of the Potsdam Institute of Climate Impact Research (PIK Potsdam), Germany, published the results in Environmental Research Letters. The work is part of the European TiPES project, Coordinated from The Niels Bohr Institute, University of Copenhagen, Denmark and PIK Potsdam.
EnvironmentNature.com

The climate consistency goal and the transformation of global finance

Controversy remains over the climate consistency of finance flows despite its centrality in the Paris Agreement (Article 2.1(c)). Two main interpretations dispute the goal’s reach, threatening its transformational potential. If left unresolved, the controversy may also mask trade-offs, allowing for unintentional harm to countries already vulnerable to climate change. Here we build on four methods to show that Art. 2.1(c) comprises a new meaning of ‘finance’ under the United Nations negotiations. In contrast to climate finance provision to developing countries (Art. 9), the climate consistency of finance flows represents a purpose that relies on support and action to transform the global financial system. Implementation of Art. 2.1(c) requires engagement by governments and non-state actors, including the financial sector. While solutions for Art. 2.1(c) will need to be adequate for countries’ contexts, accounting of trade-offs should ensure some level of convergence towards a global, timely and equitable progress towards climate consistency of finance flows.
United NationsNature.com

Switching gears for the sustainable development goals

In the face of an on-going global pandemic and the growing urgency of climate change, the challenge of building an equitable and sustainable world has never been greater. Thus, now more than ever, we want to support and highlight research efforts made at attaining the UN sustainable development goals. In...
Industrynewfoodmagazine.com

The sustainable future of food in the workplace

The catering industry is responding to an increased focus on health, wellbeing and sustainability. The challenge: to provide wholesome food that meets crucial corporate social responsibility targets, while answering consumer demand for nutrition. Ryan Holmes considers whether seasonal supply chains and plant-based diets hold the answer. Utilising British supply chains:...
Agriculturefao.org

FAO Director-General stresses importance of agri-food systems transformation at UN event to discuss building back better from COVID-19

Science, technology, innovation and data are key to transforming agri-food systems, said FAO Director-General QU Dongyu at the 2021 Integration Segment of the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) on Friday. The Integration Segment brought together high-level participants and experts ahead of the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF)...
Pittsburgh, PApennbizreport.com

EQT report highlights 2020 sustainability achievements

EQT Corp. released a report that outlines the measures the company took last year to improve the way it produces environmentally responsible, reliable, and low-cost energy. In its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, the Pittsburgh-based natural gas producer highlighted its many achievements on the ESG front, including the establishment of emissions reduction targets. Specifically, the company committed to achieving net zero scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its production segment by 2025. Also, it reduced its methane intensity to the extent that it is approximately 81 percent lower than the 2025 target. Further, it reduced scope 1 production GHG emissions by 21 percent compared to 2019.
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

Climate change threatens age-old indigenous food systems, says UN

The UN has said that climate change and economic pressures are negatively impacting the traditional food gathering techniques of indigenous communities. These food systems are said to be among the world's most sustainable, due to their efficiency, avoidance of waste and the way they adapt to the seasons. However, climate...
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

WHO mulls ways to track food safety progress in development goals

The World Health Organization (WHO) has discussed plans to include food safety in the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Almost 250 indicators are monitored across a range of areas to assess progress toward the 17 Sustainable Development Goals introduced in 2015, but no food safety indicator is recognized yet despite the links it has with SDGs on zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, and decent work and economic growth.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Ball Corporation Announces New Sustainability Goals, Shares Vision To Achieve A Circular Economy For Aluminum Beverage Packaging

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (BLL) - Get Report, one of the world's leading suppliers of sustainable aluminum packaging and aerospace technologies, today announced 2030 sustainability goals focused on enhancing product stewardship and social impact to create value for stakeholders, together with a vision for how industry partners can collaborate to achieve a fully circular aluminum beverage packaging system.
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

What role should organics play in sustainable food systems?

When it comes to nourishing ourselves and the future generations that will inhabit our planet, there’s little room to doubt that on a global scale we’re ‘biting the hand that feeds us.’ Eighty percent of global deforestation and 11 percent of anthropogenic carbon emissions come from agriculture, and conventional farming practices are leading causes of water pollution, biodiversity loss and land degradation – among various other environmental impacts.

