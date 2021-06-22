We must transform the food system to achieve climate and sustainable development goals
We are at a critical point in human history and that of the planet. Continuing to produce food in the current manner is neither good for public health or for that of the planet. It is time to revolutionise our food systems, to literally transform them for good. This revolution requires a shift in thinking and actions from farmers, processors, researchers and policy makers. We need to see the agrifood system as part of global biodiversity and a critical asset rather than a principal cause of climate change.www.eurekalert.org