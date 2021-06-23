Cancel
Glenn Close Joins Season 2 of Spy Drama ‘Tehran’ on Apple TV+

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 10 days ago

Oscar-nominated actress Glenn Close will be joining the Apple TV+ thriller Tehran as a series regular in the upcoming second season. The Israeli spy series, created by Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, debuted on Israel’s Kan public channel in June 2020 before premiering globally on Apple TV+ in September. The story — which is told in Hebrew, Persian and English — revolves around Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan) on an undercover mission in the Iranian capital to disable a nuclear reactor.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Navid Negahban
Person
Glenn Close
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tehran#Israeli Government#Mossad#Iranian#British#Shula Productions#Syrkin#Paper Plane Productions#Paper Entertainment#Cineflix Studios#Kan 11#Israelis
