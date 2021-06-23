Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ariana Grande on ‘Voice,’ ‘The Big Leap’ & More Showstoppers This Fall

By Mandi Bierly, TV Insider
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might as well have a front-row seat — at home on the sofa — for some great music-filled series and specials. Grammy winner Ariana Grande joins Season 21 of The Voice (NBC), asking contestants to say “Thank you, next” to veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. Airing after The Masked Singer, new competition series Alter Ego (Fox) ups the wacky by asking vocalists to perform as their “dream avatar.”

tylerpaper.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Foley
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Piper Perabo
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Taraji P Henson
Person
Teri Polo
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tony Awards#Fatherhood#Cbs#Nbc#Abc#Cbs#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Avatar
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

Ariana Grande, Oprah, Dwayne Johnson, and more celebs praise ‘In The Heights’

Fans can’t get enough of summer’s latest blockbuster, In The Heights, and that includes some superstar celebs who simply can’t stop singing the film’s praises. One of the biggest names to talk about their love of the film is Ariana Grande, who couldn’t have been more excited about getting to see a screening of the movie early. The “thank u, next” singer raved about the musical for a full minute in a video that director Jon M. Chu shared on Twitter on Thursday, June 10.
CelebritiesHypebae

Ariana Grande Delivers Live Performance of "pov"

As fans wait for the star to drop her “God Is A Woman” perfume, Ariana Grande has unveiled a live performance of “pov” from her hit album positions. “It’s like you got superpowers/Turn my minutes into hours,” the musician sings with a bright light highlighting her silhouette. Standing in a set decorated with grass and flowers, she continues: “You got more than 20-20, babe/Made of glass the way you see through me.” The stage then gets covered with soft purple lighting, as Grande delivers the intimate track in a bra top by Mugler and glossy trousers by CULTNAKED.
MusicPosted by
E! News

Inside Ariana Grande's Sweet First Days Filming The Voice

Watch: Ariana Grande Joins "The Voice" as a Coach!. From our pov, Ariana Grande's time on The Voice has started off with a bang bang. Monday, June 21 marked the beginning of season 21's Blind Auditions, which meant coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and newcomer Ariana were on set, ready to film. And, from what eyewitnesses told E! News, the "positions" singer is fitting in just fine with both the fans and her fellow coaches.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez

The pop star married real estate broker Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony at his home in Montecito, California. Ari’s walk down the aisle comes five months after Dalton proposed to her with a dazzling diamond and pearl ring. In the weeks leading up to the couple’s surprise wedding, a...
Celebritiesat40.com

Ariana Grande Drops 'pov' Live Music Video

Whew. Ariana Grande doesn't hold back in her latest musical venture. On Monday (June 21), Grande launched a new live performance video series in partnership with Vevo with her hit song 'pov.' The live performance sees Grande standing amid flowers and surrounded by ethereal purple light. While the set is certainly gorgeous, it's Grande's unmatched vocals that steal the show—again.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

All the Details on Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC

Watch: Did Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Secretly Get Married?!. The highly-anticipated annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular kicks off this Sunday, July 4 at 8 p.m. on NBC. After E! News exclusively revealed the star-studded lineup of performers earlier this week, we now want to make sure you have all the details to spend America's birthday with the greatest fireworks display on TV. Wear your stars and stripes, do your holiday makeup and prepare to toast to patriotism in 2021—BBQ and all!
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans React to a Report About What Ariana Grande Is Really Like as a Coach

Filming for The Voice season 21 has kicked off, which means Ariana Grande is now an official member of the show's coaching squad. The "Thank U, Next" singer is the newest coach to join Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend on the NBC competition show, replacing season 20's Nick Jonas. Now that the blind audition round is underway (it will air this fall), we're starting to get insider perspectives on how Ariana is faring among her super-competitive costars. So far, it sounds like she's doing justtt fine holding her own.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Inside the competition: how was Ariana Grande’s first time recording the 21st season of “The Voice”

The time of Ariana Grande on the 21 season of «The Voice» has started. The 27-year-old singer joined the blind auditions for the new edition of the singing show on Monday, June 21. She was on set filming for the first time with the coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson Y John Legend. According to E! News, fit in perfectly with the fans and his peers.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Frankie Grande, Ariana Grande’s brother, got engaged to her boyfriend

After the surprise wedding of Ariana Grande, the family prepares for another bond. The 38-year-old Broadway star asked the 28-year-old actor the question with a proposal in the middle of virtual reality in Dreamscape in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 8. “He said yes!” Frankie wrote on Instagram. “WE’RE ENGAGED!...
Beauty & Fashionat40.com

Ariana Grande Reveals New Perfume Named After Her Hit Song

Ariana Grande’s next perfume is inspired by one of our favorite Sweetener songs. On Monday (June 14), the pop star announced her new fragrance, “God Is a Woman,” will be coming to an Ulta near you. “Coming soon @ultabeauty,” Grande teased on Instagram along with a video showing the first look at her upcoming perfume, which is housed in a white bottle with a diamond-shaped cut-out.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

OMG!!! Ariana Grande Chopped Off Her WHAT?! [See Photo]

The former Nickelodeon star Ariana Grande may have you doing a double-take as she’s made a very bold move in changing her signature look by chopping something off. What was it she chopped off. Her. Ponytail. Yes, you read that correctly. The former Sam & Cat star chopped off her signature ponytail. The ponytail that other celebrities often get blasted for wearing because it is “Ariana’s ponytail.” The singer and teen actress has rocked this iconic look for as long as anyone can remember. So, everyone is SHOOK to learn that she’s decided to chop it off.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Ariana Shared The Sweetest Kiss With Dalton On IG For Her B-Day

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have kept their relationship super private ever since they reportedly began dating in January 2020. Due to the pair wanting to keep their romance as low-key as possible, fans have only seen them interact a handful of times on social media. Grande gave fans a rare look into her and Gomez’s lives as a couple on May 26 by sharing photos of their “tiny and intimate” wedding ceremony (which happened on May 15 at the singer’s Montecito home) on Instagram. Now, weeks after tying the knot, the star has shared another special moment with her husband online. Ariana Grande's 2021 birthday Instagram kissing Dalton Gomez shows the two are enjoying life as a married couple.