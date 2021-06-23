Woodinville Wine Mainstay Chateau Ste. Michelle Is Official Seattle Kraken Partner
Seattle’s new NHL team landed a big Washington wine star on home ice. On Wednesday, June 23, Woodinville-based Chateau Ste. Michelle announced it would be one of the Kraken’s official partners, establishing a major presence at the still-under-construction Climate Pledge Arena. When the venue opens this fall, there will be a sizable marketplace near the main entrance featuring Chateau Ste. Michelle brand 14 Hands, as well as a wine bar called the Chateau.seattle.eater.com