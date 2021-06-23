Latest 'Fast & Furious' film takes you where you'd expect: Beyond the laws of physics and logic
"As long as we obey the laws of physics, we'll be fine." So says Tej (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges) in one of several self-referential winks in "F9: The Fast Saga." Fans of the action franchise, about a ragtag team of hijackers turned good guys with amazing driving and bullet-dodging skills, will recognize the reference: The laws of physics are flouted with metronomic regularity in the "Fast & Furious" movies, which audiences now expect to be progressively more outlandish as they try to one-up each other. In "F9," that desperation involves sending one of the crew's famously tricked-out cars literally into space - as well as playing fast and loose with on- and off-screen deaths.www.chron.com