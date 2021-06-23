Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Harpers Ferry Fireflies finish as State of Iowa Runner-Up ...

Clayton County Register
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harpers Ferry Fireflies took second place at the Iowa State Granny Basketball Games held June 11-12 in West Des Moines. The Fireflies were in Pool B and played the Oklahoma Rockers, winning by a score of 69-47 before also winning their second game vs. the Dubuque Cuties, 79-38. Their final game of the day was against the Wild Things and resulted in another win by a score of 59-37 to finish 3-0 for the pool play portion of the event. In Sunday’s championship round, the Fireflies first defeated the Center Point Model T’s, 55-42, advancing them to the championship game, where they ended up falling to the Cedar Rapids Sizzlers by a score of 56-43 to end up as the tournament runner-up. Pictured above displaying their runner-up medals from the tournament are: Left to right - Front row: Sally Light, Betty Steege, Rosanne Wicks; Second row: Linda Mahr, Sherry Adney, Georgia Jones, Margaret Hermeier, Jacki Friederich; Back row: Assistant Coach Ron Steege, Judy Kelly, Karen Wagner, Donna Matti, Tina Hendrix, Head Coach Bill Nation. The National Granny Basketball Tournament is scheduled to be held in Prairie du Chien, WI July 16 and 17. Submitted photo.

www.waukonstandard.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
West Des Moines, IA
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
City
Harpers Ferry, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Georgia Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Iowa Runner#The Oklahoma Rockers#The Dubuque Cuties#The Cedar Rapids Sizzlers#Head Coach Bill Nation#Prairie Du#Wi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Live Updates: Tropical Storm Elsa lashes Florida Keys

Tropical Storm Elsa is churning near Florida, drenching the southern part of the state. It is passing near the Florida Keys before moving near or over parts of the state's west coast later on Tuesday. As of 11 a.m., Elsa was about 65 miles west-northwest of Key West and 215...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
NBAPosted by
The Hill

ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols as sideline reporter for NBA Finals

ESPN is replacing Rachel Nichols as its main sideline reporter for the NBA Finals beginning Tuesday after behind-the-scenes remarks by the longtime reporter and television personality sparked controversy inside and outside the network. Nichols, who is white, will be replaced by Malika Andrews, who is Black. “We believe this is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy