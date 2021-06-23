Harpers Ferry Fireflies finish as State of Iowa Runner-Up ...

The Harpers Ferry Fireflies took second place at the Iowa State Granny Basketball Games held June 11-12 in West Des Moines. The Fireflies were in Pool B and played the Oklahoma Rockers, winning by a score of 69-47 before also winning their second game vs. the Dubuque Cuties, 79-38. Their final game of the day was against the Wild Things and resulted in another win by a score of 59-37 to finish 3-0 for the pool play portion of the event. In Sunday’s championship round, the Fireflies first defeated the Center Point Model T’s, 55-42, advancing them to the championship game, where they ended up falling to the Cedar Rapids Sizzlers by a score of 56-43 to end up as the tournament runner-up. Pictured above displaying their runner-up medals from the tournament are: Left to right - Front row: Sally Light, Betty Steege, Rosanne Wicks; Second row: Linda Mahr, Sherry Adney, Georgia Jones, Margaret Hermeier, Jacki Friederich; Back row: Assistant Coach Ron Steege, Judy Kelly, Karen Wagner, Donna Matti, Tina Hendrix, Head Coach Bill Nation. The National Granny Basketball Tournament is scheduled to be held in Prairie du Chien, WI July 16 and 17. Submitted photo.