Study: Listening to motivational music can boost performance
The music you listen to really can impact your workout. University of Edinburgh researchers found that listening to motivational music (such as “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor) helps runners combat mental fatigue and improve overall performance. Study leader, Dr. Shaun Philips explains the study shows, “that listening to music may be a useful strategy to help active people improve their endurance running capacity and performance when mentally fatigued. The positive impact of self-selected music could help people to better maintain the quality and beneficial impact of their exercise sessions.” The experts say the positive effects of music could potentially be due to altered perception of effort when listening to music. (Daily Mail)wtax.com