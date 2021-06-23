Study: Listening to motivational music can boost performance

Originally Posted On: What Is Nutrigenomics and Nutrigenetics and How Do They Affect Your Diet? | dietcypher.com. Nutrigenomics and nutrigenetics are two red hot areas of scientific research that simply look at the relationship between your diet and your DNA. Foods completely tailored to my unique body? Yes, please! While it may seem like something out of a sci-fi movie, researchers have made great strides over the past two decades, ever since nutrigenomics and nutrigenetics have been a “thing” in the scientific community. Now, let’s get real for a second. Scientists are not there yet; there is still a wealth of discoveries to be made. But it is a very real, very promising field that has already presented some interesting and useful findings. And I feel extremely lucky to have been one of the pioneer scientists in the field, back when it was simply called just looking at how nutrients interact with genes.