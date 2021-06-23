Cancel
Simon Cowell to Judge New High Stakes Music Competition ‘Walk The Line’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
 10 days ago

Simon Cowell is cooking up a new musical game show with a high stakes twist, as contestants will choose whether to stay in or cash out. Walk The Line will premiere on ITV in the U.K. with the global roll-out for the project set to be handled by ITV Studios. Cowell will return to the broadcaster where he currently serves as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent and before that The X Factor and Pop Idol. The veteran producer will once again head up a judging panel for this new singing competition.

Simon Cowell
