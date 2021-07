Samsung leaks and rumors just keep coming one after the other. We have recently received the possible design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, thanks to a couple of tweets posted by Evan Blass. We have also received information suggesting that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may also be affected by the chip shortage, having to postpone its possible launch until October. These devices were initially rumored to launch in August, along with the new Samsung galaxy watch 4. Still, you don’t have to wait until August to check out the alleged Samsung devices, as leakers always share exciting information and images about the upcoming devices. The latest leaks come from 91Mobiles, where they show us new images of what could be the new Samsung Galaxy Watch.