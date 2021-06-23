Cancel
Video Games

Doom Eternal bundle gives you a fighting chance to buy an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU

By Darren Allan
If you’re mulling the prospect of splashing a huge chunk of cash on the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, your first challenge, of course, is to find one on sale. However, the good news is that Nvidia and Bethesda have teamed up with a promo that could help you snag one of these new GPUs, as it’s offering no less than 300 of these Ampere monsters as part of a bundle purchase, with lucky buyers from the US and Europe picked out in a raffle.

