Doom Eternal bundle gives you a fighting chance to buy an Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU

COLORFUL has a new limited edition RTX 3090 up for grabs. Only 1,000 units of the GPU will be sold. If you thought the PC component scene was getting out of control with Sabrent's $2,899 SSD that aggressively mocked the penny-pinching nature of the best Prime Day SSD deals, then get ready to have your mind blown. Amid global graphics card shortages of just about every relevant card on the market, COLORFUL, the maker of the first GPU museum, has decided that now is the time for it to release a limited edition RTX 3090 that'll cost $4,999 and be artificially limited to a supply of 1,000 units.