Scarlet Nexus review: “A brilliant battle system let down by underwhelming side content”

The mighty Save feature that is present in almost every video game in existence, is of course present in Scarlet Nexus as well. There isn’t much to say about the specific mechanic, as it is self-explanatory. You save your progress in order to be able continue from where you left your game the last time you played. Most of games nowadays tend to have the auto-save feature enabled, where the game automatically saves at certain intervals without you doing anything at all. While this system exists in Scarlet Nexus too, you can also manually save your game, which is also the suggested method to follow as well. For the reason behind this, and for understanding how to actually save your progress, take a look below.