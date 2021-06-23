New on Netflix July 2021

The first two seasons of the missing plane drama, which NBC canceled earlier this week, premiered eight days ago on Netflix and quickly climbed to No. 1. "I hear conversations between lead Manifest studio Warner Bros. TV and Netflix are ongoing as the streamer is evaluating the viability and financials of a possible pickup," reports Deadline. "There have been just a couple of canceled broadcast series that have been rescued by Netflix so far, most notably Lucifer, which became a hit as a Netflix original following its cancellation by Fox after three seasons. In an encouraging sign for Manifest fans, Lucifer is also produced by WBTV, giving the studio and Netflix a working template for how to successfully move a three-year-old broadcast drama to the streamer. Lucifer is now headed into its sixth and final season."