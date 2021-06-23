Milwaukee Brewers vs Arizona Diamondbacks 6/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Milwaukee Brewers will play Game 2 of their 3-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field Phoenix, AZ, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 3:40 PM (EDT) (EDT). The Brewers are heading to this game following a 5-1 loss to the Diamondbacks in the series’ opening game on Monday. The loss broke a 2 game winning streak for Milwaukee and the team is currently on a 40-33 record, maintaining 1st place in the National League Central Division.www.tonyspicks.com