There are positives and negatives to all potential draft picks. The goal is to find the one with the most positives, if only it were that easy. The Cavs have to pick after the Houston Rockets make their selection, so that may end up making the decision easier. If the Rockets go with Mobley, then they can select whichever of the two guards they prefer. If the Rockets take Green or Suggs, then Mobley falls to the Cavs. None of these players would make the Cavs worse, but we hopefully will select the player that benefits us the most.