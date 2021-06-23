Cancel
Dallas, TX

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly to step down, new leader named

By Catherine Leffert
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 10 days ago
Southwest Airlines announced today that Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly will transition into the role of executive chairman, effective early next year. As Kelly steps down as chief executive, a title he’s held since 2004, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services Bob Jordan will take the reins and join the board effective Feb. 1. Kelly will hold onto the executive chairman position until at least 2026, at the discretion of the board.

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Southwest Airlines announces more executive leadership shifts

Southwest Airlines has announced the promotion of a top communications leader in an planned executive leadership musical chairs that will end with a new chief executive. The Dallas-based airline announced Wednesday that Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Office Linda Rutherford would also take on the executive vice president people and communications role, effective immediately. The position, formerly called executive vice president corporate services, was most recently filled by incoming CEO Bob Jordan.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Follow the money: A roundup of DFW tech and startup fundings, M&As and investor activity in June

North Texas startups pulled in more than $100 million in venture capital last month. In all, more than 10 local startups raised new funds, and two other announced plans to start new raises. Most of that VC funding came from a handful of deals, including ride-hailing service Alto’s $45 million Series B, biotech firm OncoNano Medicine’s nearly $50 million Series B and a $25 million investment in newly formed solar tech company CubicPV.
Arlington, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Bell Textron planning on 50,000-square-foot Arlington site with 175 employees, fling shows

Bell Textron, a provider of aircraft, is set to invest in a new site in Arlington, a filing with the city shows. The company, under a proposed agreement, would build a roughly 50,000-square-foot facility to house "systems integration labs" by the end of 2023, the agenda item said. Under the proposal, the Arlington Economic Development Corp. would provide performance grants.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Capital Factory partnership leverages health care startups' tech to solve industry issues

A new partnership between Texas organizations could mean more opportunities for local startups to get plugged into the broader innovation ecosystem. Two divisions of Chicago-based Health Care Services Corporation are teaming up with Capital Factory to connect emerging technology solutions with members and clients. C1 Innovation Lab, a Dallas-based center to incubate and develop new products, along with a division of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) will work with the Austin-based accelerator and early-stage investor.
BusinessPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Business travel collapsed during Covid-19. It could take years to recover.

Business travel will take years to recover from the body blow delivered by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new forecasts by the U.S. Travel Association. Domestic business travel fell from $270 billion in 2019 to just $88 billion in 2020, a 67.5% drop. International business travel mirrored that fall by dropping nearly 80% from $36 billion in 2019 to $7.3 billion in 2020. The drop in business travel spending far exceeded leisure travel across the U.S., which fell just 23.4% from $724 billion in 2019 to $555 billion in 2020. It's a drop that heavily affected airlines and other travel-dependent industries.