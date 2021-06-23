Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly to step down, new leader named
Southwest Airlines announced today that Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly will transition into the role of executive chairman, effective early next year. As Kelly steps down as chief executive, a title he’s held since 2004, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services Bob Jordan will take the reins and join the board effective Feb. 1. Kelly will hold onto the executive chairman position until at least 2026, at the discretion of the board.www.bizjournals.com