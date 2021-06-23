‘Duck Harbor’ from 1st Stage is a thrilling livestream ride (Ep. 4)
Duck Harbor—presented by 1st Stage as “a clever, humorous, and heartwarming story of long-distance love in later life”—is a 12-episode weekly web series in which the performers’ identities and lines are revealed live on camera. “Through this innovative series of short scenes, the audience gets to experience the magic of the theater and the excitement of new love between two lonely hearts reaching out from charming small towns on opposite sides of the country,” says 1st Stage. Duck Harbor invites the audience on a thrilling livestream ride as the scenes unfold in real time, without a net.dcmetrotheaterarts.com