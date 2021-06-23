Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Duck Harbor’ from 1st Stage is a thrilling livestream ride (Ep. 4)

By Debbie Minter Jackson
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuck Harbor—presented by 1st Stage as “a clever, humorous, and heartwarming story of long-distance love in later life”—is a 12-episode weekly web series in which the performers’ identities and lines are revealed live on camera. “Through this innovative series of short scenes, the audience gets to experience the magic of the theater and the excitement of new love between two lonely hearts reaching out from charming small towns on opposite sides of the country,” says 1st Stage. Duck Harbor invites the audience on a thrilling livestream ride as the scenes unfold in real time, without a net.

dcmetrotheaterarts.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck Harbors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Livestream
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesthefilmstage.com

The Film Stage Show Ep. 434 – Luca (with Courtney Howard)

Welcome, one and all, to the latest episode of The Film Stage Show! Today, Brian Roan, Bill Graham, and Robyn Bahr are joined by Courtney Howard to discuss Pixar’s latest animation Luca, directed by Enrico Casarosa. Enter our giveaways, get access to our private Slack channel, and support new episodes...
MoviesPosted by
Vail Daily

The Movie Guru: “F9” a high-octane thrill ride

For many people, the “Fast & Furious” series fits into that category. The plots are absurd, the action is so over the top it belongs in a cartoon, and Vin Diesel’s acting never rises above mediocrity. Yet, somehow, the best moments of the series pull all of this together into a delightfully ridiculous, surprisingly addictive action extravaganza. If you like the flavor, they’re the potato chips of movies — you can’t stop at just one.
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Country

'The Harder They Fall': New Western Coming to Netflix Features a Famous Black Cast

The first trailer for The Harder They Fall has dropped, and the fandom has already begun. What's being heralded as a "new school Western" flexes a star-studded cast of Black actors: Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Regina King, and Idris Elba. The film, due out later this year, will mark Jeymes Samuel's directorial debut.
MusicJamBase

Bob Dylan Previews ‘Shadow Kingdom’ Livestream Concert Special

Bob Dylan shared a clip from his upcoming Shadow Kingdom livestream concert special. Shadow Kingdom is set to air on Sunday, July 18 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT via Veeps. Dylan announced his debut livestreamed concert in June and the webcast marks the legendary singer-songwriter’s first performance since December 2019 as well as his first since releasing his 2020 album Rough And Rowdy Ways. The recently shared clip gives fans a glimpse of what Shadow Kingdom will look like and features Bob’s 1971 song, “Watching The River Flow.”
MusicMetro active

JoDavi Livestreams From Art Boutiki

The work of soul musician JoDavi is well summed up by his own term “cinema-soul.” It is evocative and performative, full of filmic nostalgia and classic motown arrangements. It swells and swings and knows how to swagger when the beat gets mean. As part of the release tour for new album One More Go, JoDavi’s livestream from Art Boutiki will be a celebratory event just right for a summer evening. But with his background in gospel and R&B, and pedigree as an instructor, wedding musician and arranger, “Mr. Maestro” surely has more than just “one more go” in him.
Theater & Dancedcmetrotheaterarts.com

Magical ‘Almost Holy Picture’ to top off season at Everyman Theatre

Heather McDonald’s magical play An Almost Holy Picture will be the final show in Everyman Theatre’s ambitious and nontraditional 2020–2021 season, announced Founder and Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi and Managing Director Marissa LaRose. A Pulitzer Prize–nominated play, An Almost Holy Picture is a sometimes poignant, sometimes comedic journey of...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘SharkFest’ and Chris Hemsworth, ‘The Beast Must Die,’ A Hart-Felt ‘Celebrity IOU,’ ‘All-American’ Spinoff

The onslaught of summer shark programming begins with the launch of National Geographic’s SharkFest, kicking off with Thor’s Chris Hemsworth swimming among sharks. Cush Jumbo may have left The Good Fight, but she dominates The Beast Must Die, a British thriller about a grieving mother seeking vengeance. Kevin Hart honors his trainer with an emotional Celebrity IOU. The CW’s All American sets up its Homecoming spinoff with a backdoor pilot. A selective critical checklist of notable Monday TV:
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Girlfriend After Win For Choosing Vibrant Hair Color

Sha’Carri Richardson is making strides during Pride Month and making sure to thank her girlfriend along the way. The country’s fastest woman took the time to shout out her girlfriend after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson donned fiery orange hair while dominating the 100-meter women’s sprint at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19, Advocate reports.
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Kyle and Summer Reunite In Italy? – Michael Mealor And Hunter King’s Stunning Y&R Exits

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers document that Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) unfathomable decision to leave Genoa City, Wisconsin, without telling Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) the truth is primed to be righted. The stunning, double departures of King and Mealor set up a scenario where Kyle can learn the truth and reunite with the love of his life in Milan, Italy.
Moviesfilm-book.com

FilmBookCast Ep. 143 – IN THE HEIGHTS (2021)

FilmBookCast is the official podcast of FilmBook. FilmBookCast is an entertainment news podcast on the latest movie and television show news. Each week, FilmBook contributor Chris Banks discusses that breaking Hollywood news. In FilmBookCast Ep. 143, Chris looks at movie previews including: Pig starring Nicholas Cage, Settlers, and an eclectic...
MusicBillboard

How Los Bukis' Reunion Went From Livestream to Full Tour With Four Sold-Out Stadium Shows (So Far)

Los Bukis' Aug. 27 show will be the first full-capacity concert to be held at the SoFi Stadium since it opened in Sept. 2020. A week after announcing a three-date tour on June 14, and selling out two of those dates in a matter of hours, Los Bukis added six additional dates to their Una Historia Cantada trek that will reunite Marco Antonio Solís with his former band 25 years since disbanding.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finally Gets Official Update

Fans have been anxiously awaiting news of Yellowstone returning for Season 4. After all, Season 3 of the hit show left fans dying to know what goes down next. Now, finally, Paramount threw out a bone to all the fans wanting to know what to expect and when to expect it. Plus, the teaser shared the first glimpses of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton and Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler. So, when can fans expect to see more Yellowstone?