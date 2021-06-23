Houston Astros vs Baltimore Orioles 6/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Houston Astros will meet with the Baltimore Orioles to play the last game of their three-game series in Oriole Park At Camden Yards Baltimore, MD, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 7:05 PM (EDT). After a 10-2 win over the Orioles in the series opener on Monday, Houston is currently at 44-28. The Astros are on a roll, having won eight games in a row to take over the leading place in the American League West, one match ahead of the Oakland Athletics.