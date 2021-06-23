Marquees made me leave Maggie Valley

I have never done this in my 59 years, but I can’t rest until I voice my displeasure and disappointment in what happened to me in Maggie Valley. Father’s Day was coming and my 82-year-old dad had just one wish, and that was to get all his kids and grandkids together again and take a trip up to Maggie Valley. My father has been taking us there for years and the memories of my youth are filled with gunfights, Cherokees and mountains, courtesy of what I thought was a magical place.