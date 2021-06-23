St Louis Cardinals vs Detroit Tigers 6/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The St. Louis Cardinals will play game two with the Detroit Tigers at the Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 1:10 PM EDT. The Cardinals managed to avoid a complete sweep against the Braves in their previous game series by winning the third meeting. The team was defeated by Detroit in the first meeting with a score of 2-8. St. Louis made 2 runs, 6 hits, and 2 RBIs in the game. Edmundo Sosa and Paul DeJong scored a point each in the 5th inning. The Cardinals are 4th in the NL Central standings with a 36-37 record.