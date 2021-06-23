St Louis Cardinals vs Detroit Tigers 6/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies MLB Pick Prediction 7/2/2021. Padres at Phillies—MLB pick is San Diego Padres -110. Chris Paddack takes the mound for Philadelphia. The righthander has allowed three earned runs or fewer in eight of his past ten starts. Zach Wheeler counters for the Phillies. Wheeler has put up good numbers on the year but the team is 3-3 in his past six starts. As they closed their series with the Reds the Padres had won nine of ten with the Phillies dropping seven of ten. In that ten game period the Padres hitting .296 against righthanders and Phillies .190. In that period the Phillies bullpen an ERA of 7.20 and WHIP of 1.97. Padres outperforming the Phillies in the bullpen and plate in that span. Play San Diego -110.