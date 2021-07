“When you taste some good food, you want more.”. George Floyd has changed Black America, and the world, and Blacks want a larger taste of justice. The summer of 2020 was very instructive, when Blacks, people of color, progressives, and White people, demanded that the system could no longer execute another human being in front of the public. It was not okay for the police, whose job is to serve and protect, to kill someone with no immunity or feeling.