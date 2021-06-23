Cancel
Iowa State

500,000 patient files potentially stolen in ransomware attack on Iowa clinics

By Hannah Mitchell
beckershospitalreview.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarshalltown, Iowa-based Wolfe Eye Clinic began notifying 500,000 patients that their data was exposed in a ransomware attack on the chain's 40 locations across the state. On Feb. 8, hackers launched a ransomware attack, but the clinic did not pay the hackers. The clinic moved swiftly to start an investigation with the help of independent IT forensic investigators. The clinic did not realize the full scope of the attacks until May 28, according to a June 22 news release.

