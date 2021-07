With statewide mandates relaxing COVID-19 safety measures, Hutto City Council brought up the topic of public comment formats during its July 1 meeting. When social distancing and limited-capacity measures were in place, public comments could be made in person, over the phone or through an email message. Mayor Mike Snyder and Mayor Pro Tem Tanner Rose spoke in favor of in-person-only comments with the option to have someone speak on someone else’s behalf if they are not able to attend.