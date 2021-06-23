Cancel
Euro Recovers After Eurozone PMI Data

By Insta Forex
 10 days ago

At 4.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurozone flash composite PMI data has been released. The euro recovered from its early lows against its major rivals after the data. The euro was trading at 132.40 against the yen, 1.0959 against the franc, 0.8545 against the pound and 1.1941 against the greenback around 4:05 am ET.

Gold futures settled higher on Thursday, gaining for a second straight session after the dollar came off a multi-month high. Rising concerns about the spread of the dreadful delta variant of the coronavirus infection also prompted investors to seek the safe-haven commodity. However, gains for the yellow metal were just...