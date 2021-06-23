Cancel
Hip Hop

Eve and Trina battle it out with first ever female Hip Hop versus battle

By Carma Henry
thewestsidegazette.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been several versus battles. We’ve seen celebs like Snoop Dogg vs. DMX, Babyface vs. Teddy Riley, and even Earth Wind and Fire vs The Isley Brother. A Lot has happened to the versus platform since its debut in 2020. Although the platform has seen some memorable moments, one of the requested versus battles seemed to be far-fetched until recently. Hip Hop royalty Trina and Eve made history by being the first two female MCee’s to rock a versus battle. Fans everywhere seemed to rejoice from all the love in the room.

thewestsidegazette.com
