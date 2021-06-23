Your Wyoming Sunrise:

140 students graduated from Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School during commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 29, at Wyoming Seminary Nesbitt Stadium, Kingston. Class officers are Shailee Desai, Shavertown, president; Max Liu, Kingston, vice president; Grace Parsons, Bear Creek, class officer; Abigail Santo, Dallas, class officer; Christian Gant-Madison, Philadelphia, class representative, and Tiange Yang, Shanghai, China P.R.C., class representative. Recipient of the Harry W. and Emma R. Ruggles Award for Outstanding Graduate is Shailee Desai, Shavertown. Shailee Desai, Shavertown, delivered the student address. This year, the recipients of the Frances and Louis Maslow Award for Excellence in Teaching were the entire Wyoming Seminary Upper School faculty.