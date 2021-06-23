Your Wyoming Sunrise:

CHEYENNE — The Bureau of Land Management will host two Wyoming wild horse and burro adoption events in July featuring both untrained and trained horses. July 2, Wheatland Corrals: approximately 30 wild horses will be available at the new off-range corral’s second public adoption. The gates open at 8 a.m. and horses will be adopted on a first come, first served basis with the event scheduled to end at 3 p.m. Load out of horses will begin once all required paperwork is complete. Horses at the Wheatland Facility are untrained. The facility is located at 1005 North Wheatland highway in Wheatland, WY.