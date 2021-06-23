AP Sportlight

Cancel
By The Associated Press
Ottumwa Courier
 10 days ago

1910 — James Braid wins his fifth British Open with a four-stroke victory over Sandy Herd. 1911 — John McDermott becomes the first American-born winner of the U.S. Open when he beats Michael Brady and George Simpson in a playoff. McDermott finishes two strokes better than Brady and five strokes better than Simpson.

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:. CincinnatiatMinnesota1:10 p.m. Chi White SoxatPittsburgh7:05 p.m. St. LouisatDetroit7:10 p.m. ClevelandatChi Cubs8:05 p.m. San FranciscoatL-A Angels9:38 p.m. ColoradoatSeattle10:10 p.m. AMERICAN LEAGUE. Houstonat. 7:05 p.m. Kansas CityatN-Y Yankees7:05 p.m. BostonatTampa Bay7:10 p.m. OaklandatTexas8:05 p.m. NATIONAL LEAGUE. WashingtonatPhiladelphia7:05 p.m. AtlantaatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m. MilwaukeeatArizona9:40 p.m. L-A...
AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jun, 22 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:. W L Pts Pv High...
Davis Thompson ties course record to take PGA lead in Detroit

Davis Thompson, in his third PGA Tour event as a professional, is leading the Rocket Mortgage Classic after matching a Detroit Golf Club record with a 9-under-par 63 to take the early first-round lead Thursday. Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis, and Joaquin Niemann were two shots back. Seamus Power and J.J. Spaun shot 66, putting them another stroke behind the surprising leader who is in the field as a sponsor exemption. Twenty-seven players will finish their first round Saturday morning before playing the second round. Thompson missed only one green and needing just 26 putts in his bogey-free round with nine birdies. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau had nine pars on the back nine to close with a 72 to leave him nine shots back a day after parting ways with caddie Tim Tucker. He replaced him for this week with Cobra-Puma Golf tour operations manager Ben Schomin, who said he was a caddie in competition for the first time.
Fixing Olympic Golf

The Tokyo Summer Games are approaching and Olympic golf will provide one of the most anticipated competitions in golf-crazed Japan. I’m just not sure I’m on the Olympics golf bandwagon, yet. When golf was added in 2016 in Brazil, I was curious and optimistic. Golf is a truly global sport....