Craving Fair Food? This Is The Best Fair Food In South Dakota

In 2020, a young rogue stalk of corn growing in the concrete at 57th and Minnesota defied all odds of growing. It became hope for the city during a rough year for all and became a star. People were taking selfies with it, street musicians were showing up to play, and it had it's own Twitter account. Then it was abruptly uprooted by a corn thug. But, it had a happy ending. The Theisen family in Sioux Falls rescued it and nursed it back to life in a bucket and found its forever home at City Hall.