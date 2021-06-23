Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Craving Fair Food? This Is The Best Fair Food In South Dakota

By Christine Manika
Posted by 
B102.7
B102.7
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At last, fairs and festivals are in full swing around the Sioux Empire! That only means...greasy but delicious fair food!. It's difficult to pass up sweet treats and snack foods in general, however fair food just brings a whole new meaning to the concept of junk food. Festivals are the type of places where eating fried Oreos, turkey legs, and supreme nachos are like a "right of passage." There are 32 area festivals alone in the Sioux Empire which is basically 32 chances to eat all the fair food you want!

b1027.com
Community Policy
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk Food#Snack Foods#Fairs#Food Drink#Craving Fair Food#The Food Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
B102.7

4th Of July Sizzle Comes From My Smoker

The key to holding in moisture while roasting a chicken on the smoker comes in the preparation and that means a salt brine. Cooking anything on the grill or smoker for the 4th of July weekend has become a tradition for me. And it may be part of your holiday too. If so, then let the rubbing and bringing begin.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

South Dakota Fireworks Laws, Displays and Safety Tips

Skyrocket's in flight, it's almost time for a little Independence Day delight. Sorry about the feeble attempt at trying to steal a lyric from the Starland Vocal Band. The Independence Weekend is upon us yet again here in the Sioux Empire. I loved the 4th of July as a kid and still do as an adult. I mean, who doesn't enjoy blowing stuff up, or at least watching stuff being blown up, right?
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

Did You Know You Could Be An Artist At A Sioux Falls Brewery?

Local businesses and restaurants in Sioux Falls consistently try to create their own identities. One store might feature a local designer's clothes or a restaurant might have a special signature dish. There's even a brewery in Downtown Sioux Falls that allows your artwork to be shown in an art gallery. Well...let's call it a "gall-brewery."
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

O So Good Restaurant To Partner With Wileys In Sioux Falls

A few days ago, the Executive Chef and co-owner of “O” So Good, Omar Thornton announced his restaurant doors in Garretson will be closed by August 1st. However, Omar did reveal in his original Facebook video and Facebook post that his business will be joining forces with a "well-known place" in downtown Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

Have You Seen This Bizarre Food At Sioux Falls Costco?

I was checking out some produce at the Sioux Falls Costco. I was walking out of the cooler when I looked down and saw these containers of colorful hairballs. I realize that I don't get out much but I have traveled a fair amount. I've tried some exotic foods. But as I gazed down at these little goofy-looking globes, I realized there must be a whole world of food out there that I haven't experienced.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

Reincornation: Sioux Falls Has Another Rogue Corn Stalk

In 2020, a young rogue stalk of corn growing in the concrete at 57th and Minnesota defied all odds of growing. It became hope for the city during a rough year for all and became a star. People were taking selfies with it, street musicians were showing up to play, and it had it's own Twitter account. Then it was abruptly uprooted by a corn thug. But, it had a happy ending. The Theisen family in Sioux Falls rescued it and nursed it back to life in a bucket and found its forever home at City Hall.
Public HealthPosted by
B102.7

COVID-19 Delta Variant Confirmed in South Dakota

The South Dakota Department of Health (SD-DOH) announced in a press release this week that the COVID-19 Delta variant is now present in South Dakota. South Dakota had been the only state in the country that the more easily transmissible divergent strain of the virus had not appeared in yet. That distinction came to an end on June 30, 2021.
PoliticsPosted by
B102.7

South Dakota Ranks Mid-Pack for July 4th Drinking

The Fourth of July weekend is coming up and Americans will be celebrating our independence with fireworks, cookouts and drinking. Sure we need to stay hydrated with water during the hot months but let's not forget about Mr. Beer and other cocktails. How does South Dakota rank among the booziest states in America?
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

If You Own A Bird Feeder In Sioux Falls, Clean It Right Now

Sometimes things or aspects of life never really cross our minds. For example, I just learned that you can lift some electric stovetops to clean the inside and around the sides of the oven burners. Who knew?! There are other household and garden items that should be cleaned often including bird feeders.
Garretson, SDPosted by
B102.7

O So Good Restaurant In Garretson Is Closing For…Good

A restaurant located just outside of Sioux Falls in Garretson is closing its doors in July. However, this sudden closure does not appear to be COVID-19 related, especially since this establishment was featured on national television just last year. Executive Chef and co-owner of the restaurant, Omar Thornton opened O...
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
B102.7

South Dakota 4th Of July Gas Shortage?

AAA says they expect around 47 million Americans to travel over the 4th of July weekend. Along with that, there could be a challenge to fill your vehicle with gasoline. There is some concern that a tank truck driver shortage could affect gas supplies over the long 4th of July holiday weekend.
AgriculturePosted by
B102.7

South Dakota Is One of The Best States For Berry Picking

There is nothing better nor more rewarding than fresh garden produce. And when the fresh pickings are fruit there is nothing sweeter!. But did you know that South Dakota is actually one of the best states in the entire country for berry picking?. South Dakota comes in at number ten...