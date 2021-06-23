Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Anita Alvarez turns her focus to Tokyo Olympics

Posted by 
2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — "I mean that's crazy. I can't believe it's 30 days! I mean good I'm excited to be heading back." Anita Alvarez admits this is going to be a different type of games with limited attendance, no family there, not as many extracurriculars. It will be just the competition, and she is ready for it, despite a scare in the pool just a week and a half ago at her Olympic trials. "When I came up, the cieling just got to spinning like a hamster wheel and then I don't remember anything until I was at the wall with my coach and my teammates."

www.wgrz.com
Community Policy
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita Alvarez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports World#Usa Artistic Swimming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Glamour

Olympics 2021: Allyson Felix Shares Cute Moment With Her Daughter After Qualifying for Tokyo

Olympics 2021, here come Quanera Hayes and Allyson Felix. On June 20, Hayes and Felix completed the 400-meter final qualifying race for the U.S. Olympic team in first and second place, respectively. Hayes secured her spot as the U.S. national champion with a 49.78-second time, with Felix, a four-time Olympian, not far behind at 50.02. But track star is only one title these two powerhouse women share in common. Another is mom.
CelebritiesVulture

Amber Ruffin Will Bring Her Camp-Counselor Energy to the Tokyo Olympics

In a move that makes us recall the great Leslie Jones era of 2016, late-night host Amber Ruffin will serve as a commentator for Peacock during the Tokyo Summer Olympics. (Cue the requisite Office GIF about the delays.) The streaming service confirmed that Ruffin will be reporting live from the ground in Tokyo despite the strict coronavirus restrictions on visitors for the Olympics, and she’ll be joined by fellow commentators Lindsay Czarniak, Lolo Jones, and MJ Acosta-Ruiz. If you’re a Peacock subscriber, it will be very convenient to watch all of the games and competitions, especially if you’re a cord cutter: Live coverage will stream every day on the service from Friday, July 23, to Sunday, August 8, and will include all major events, such as gymnastics, beach volleyball, more gymnastics, and track and field. Did we mention the gymnastics? Yes, that. Bring us home the gold, Simone.
Sportssjvsun.com

Prandini books her marquee event – 200m – for Tokyo Olympic bid

Jenna Prandini has a tall order ahead in the land of the Rising Sun next month. The Clovis native and Oregon phenom booked a return ticket to Tokyo via the 4×100-meter relay team, but solidified her return to the Olympics on Saturday, finishing second in the Women’s 200-meter finals behind Gabby Thomas.
TennisLos Angeles Daily News

Serena Williams says no Tokyo Olympics for her

WIMBLEDON, England — Serena Williams said she will not go to the Tokyo Olympics, but did not want to say why during her pre-Wimbledon video conference with reporters Sunday. “I’m actually not on the Olympic list. … Not that I’m aware of. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it,” Williams said.
Public Healthalbuquerquenews.net

Japan moves to screen Olympic athletes for Covid variant

TOKYO, Japan: Japan will require athletes coming from India and five other nations to undergo day-to-day testing for the Delta Covid variant for one week prior to departing for the Tokyo Olympics. At present, every athlete from abroad is required to undergo COVID-19 testing on two occasions during the four...
Sportsnewsbrig.com

2021 Tokyo Olympics | Seema Punia qualifies for her third Olympic Games

Veteran Indian discus thrower Seema Punia secured a berth for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics by breaching the qualification mark in the ongoing National Senior Inter-State Athletic Championships. Having already made her Olympics debut in 2004, Seema will be making her third appearance at the mega event. Indian discus thrower Seema...
SportsFrankfort Times

Tokyo 2020: China looks to repeat Olympic diving dominance

HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: China remains the dominant force in the sport, having won seven of eight gold medals in 2016. The Chinese followed up by taking 12 of 13 events at worlds in 2019. WHAT’S NEW: Competition is at the new Tokyo Aquatics Centre located in a seaside park.
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Tokyo Paralympics: Mariyappan to lead Indian team

By Nitin SrivastavaNew Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Mariyappan Thangavelu, the 2016 Rio Gold Medalist in the men's high jump High jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu scripts history, strikes gold at Rio ParalympicsRead more At: https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/space/high-jumper-mariyappan-thangavelu-scripts-history-strikes-gold-at-rio-paralympics/category, has been selected as the captain of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, set to be held from August 24 to September 5.
SportsBirmingham Star

Tokyo Olympics: Government clears Sindhu's request

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): World Champion and 2016 Olympic Games Silver medallist PV Sindhu's quest to be in the best physical shape when taking the court each time in Tokyo 2020 received a shot in the arm when her request to buy advanced recovery equipment was approved by the Government on Friday.
Apparelinputmag.com

Nike reveals the shoes and uniforms athletes will wear at Tokyo Olympics

Nike’s theme for the Tokyo Summer Olympics is “Rawdacious.” That’s the name for a new pink, orange, and crimson color scheme that will appear across footwear for basketball, running, and soccer that’ll either be worn in competition or during the moments in between. The bold color scheme was created to...