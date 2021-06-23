Anita Alvarez turns her focus to Tokyo Olympics
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — "I mean that's crazy. I can't believe it's 30 days! I mean good I'm excited to be heading back." Anita Alvarez admits this is going to be a different type of games with limited attendance, no family there, not as many extracurriculars. It will be just the competition, and she is ready for it, despite a scare in the pool just a week and a half ago at her Olympic trials. "When I came up, the cieling just got to spinning like a hamster wheel and then I don't remember anything until I was at the wall with my coach and my teammates."www.wgrz.com