DMX To Be Honored With A Special Tribute at the 2021 BET Awards

The BET Awards are always an event on black people’s calendars, a chance for us to see our culture flourish, and last year it was no different – the show was vitally political and poignant despite its socially distanced nature. 12 months on, though, and we can see some of our favourite black creators and innovators take to the red carpet in their best post-pandemic frocks and rock the night away. Hopefully debunking all that messy talk on Twitter about BET not being a true representation of black culture anymore, the network put on a beautiful show to showcase some of the best black talent. Here are five of the best moments from the awards show, held last night (June 27) at the Microsoft Theater in LA.