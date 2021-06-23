‘Scarlet Nexus’ review: A tale of psychic powers that might overload your brain
Yuito, one of the heroes of Scarlet Nexus, is struggling with his psychic abilities. Blessed with telekinetic power and networked together with the minds of his teammates, his brain is stretched to the limit. And as I play the game, I kind of know how he feels. Scarlet Nexus seems designed to overload your senses, memory and motor functions. It’s a game about synergy and mental energy that jacks you in to its world, electrifying and draining. But, like Yuito, I never want to quit. Sometimes it gets too much. Mostly it’s exactly what I signed up for.www.nme.com