‘Scarlet Nexus’ review: A tale of psychic powers that might overload your brain

Brain Points (BP) will easily be your most valuable resource in Scarlet Nexus, as they are required for expanding your protagonist’s toolkit and moveset. Every single major upgrade to your character is based on where you spend those Brain Points and can really change the way a battle unfolds. There are all sorts of traits and abilities you can unlock through the Brain Map, the skill tree where you spend those BP at, from stat boosts, additional plug-in slots, new moves, and many, many more. The Brain Map is even expanded the further you progress into the story, but we won’t focus on that part in this guide. What we are going to talk about here, is how you actually get Brain Points in Scarlet Nexus.