If there’s one thing that everyone could agree on, it was that taking your first steps into Download Pilot as its doors opened on the Friday was an overwhelming experience. With no masks and no social distancing – though, thankfully, given the infamous toilets, regularly positioned hand sanitising stations – arriving at Donington Park felt like entering some kind of reverse Narnia. Step through the door and forget the strange, confusing land we’ve been living in recently. Welcome back to the real world. Remember all this?